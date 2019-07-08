UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Elections: Mitsotakis Promises Change After New Democracy Win

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Greek elections: Mitsotakis promises change after New Democracy win

Greece's new centre-right prime minister has vowed the country will "proudly raise its head again".After New Democracy's landslide victory on Sunday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would not fail to "honour the hopes" of the Greek people

Athens (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Greece's new centre-right prime minister has vowed the country will "proudly raise its head again".After New Democracy's landslide victory on Sunday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would not fail to "honour the hopes" of the Greek people.The win comes four years after Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party swept to power promising an end to austerity.But voters began to turn on Syriza after it accepted tough fiscal measures in return for an international bailout.Unemployment and a shrinking economy further damaged support.In the election, Mr Tsipras's Syriza came second, with just 31.53% of the vote so far, according to official figures released after almost all districts returned their results.New Democracy, meanwhile, has won 39.

85% so far, which would give them an outright majority as the winner receives 50 extra seats in parliament.Mr Mitsotakis - the son of former Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis - said the result gave him a strong mandate for change, but added he would be a prime minister for all, because Greeks were "too few to stay divided".The prime minister-elect, who will be sworn in on Monday, has promised lower taxes, greater privatisation of public services and plans to renegotiate a deal with Greece's creditors that would allow more money to be reinvested in the country."I want to see this people prosper.

I want to see the children who left to return," he told supporters.Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Mr Mitsotakis on his "clear victory"

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Privatisation Parliament Democracy Vote Greece Money Sunday All

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge A ..

34 minutes ago

Trump criticises UK ambassador over leaked 'inept' ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops martyred 1,020 people since Burhan's ..

1 minute ago

Senate sub-committee meeting to be held on July 16 ..

1 minute ago

Pak Army helicopter moves to rescue trapped Aleema ..

1 minute ago

Four more polio cases found in Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.