Greek Embassy In Russia Refuses To Comment On Change Of Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Greek Embassy in Russia Refuses to Comment on Change of Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Greek Embassy in Russia has refused a comment to Sputnik on Athens' decision to replace Greek Ambassador to Moscow Tasia Athanasiou.

Nikos Kotzias, the former Greek foreign minister said earlier in the day that the Greek Foreign Ministry was going to replace a number of ambassadors, including the head of the diplomatic mission in Russia, who presented her credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin only three weeks ago.

"We cannot give you any commentary regarding this issue," the press service of the mission said.

The July 2019 legislative elections in Greece prompted the change in the country's political landscape, with conservative New Democracy party securing a decisive victory over leftist Syriza party, which had been in power since 2015.

