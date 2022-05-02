Greek Energy Minister Warns of 'Huge Energy Crisis' Threatening Europe

Europe needs to work out collective measures for the support of people and companies in the face of a "huge" energy crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Europe needs to work out collective measures for the support of people and companies in the face of a "huge" energy crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Monday.

On April 28, Skrekas said that Greece will raise the issue of paying for Russian gas at the May 2 meeting of EU energy ministers.

"A huge energy crisis is threatening the whole of Europe. Today at the Energy Ministerial Council, I will deliver a message from the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on solidarity with the Ukrainian people, on ensuring that Europe has a sufficient supply of natural gas, and on the need to take collective action to support households, especially the most vulnerable, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, due to the huge increase in energy prices," Skrekas said arriving for the EU energy council extraordinary meeting.

The European Parliament will discuss the Ukrainian conflict with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focusing on the social and economic consequences for the European citizens, spokesman Jaume Duch Guillot said at a briefing.

"The EP will ask Commission to formulate proposals to diminish the impact for example for the price of energy.

This is also something that is being discussed by council. And to once again ask for new sanctions against Russia," the spokesman added.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies from "unfriendly nations" be settled in the Russian national Currency. The majority of countries rejected Russia's demand, with EU officials and European leaders taking steps aimed at diversifying their gas supplies in the hope of eventually abandoning Russian energy.

On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contracts with Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG due to their rejection of the new payment procedure.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries, including Poland, have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependence on Russian energy.