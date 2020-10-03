UrduPoint.com
Greek Environment Ministry Submits Bill To Ban Single-Use Plastics From July 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:16 PM

Greek Environment Ministry Submits Bill to Ban Single-Use Plastics From July 2021

Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment said that it has submitted a bill to ban single-use plastics starting July 2021

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment said that it has submitted a bill to ban single-use plastics starting July 2021.

The draft law, introduced in the parliament on Friday, sets out national incentives for preventing the use of plastics and recycling it. It also outlines penalties for non-compliance with the ban. The bill is aimed at implementing the EU's 2019 directive on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment.

"We are taking an important step in fighting plastic pollution and protecting the environment. The bill on elimination of single-use plastics will change our daily habits. It calls on the state, the market and citizens to eliminate from our daily lives single-use plastics, which is harmful to the environment, cannot be reused or recycled, but pollutes our seas," minister Kostis Hatzidakis said.

The official noted that disposable plastic items account for 50 percent of sea litter.

"In fact, we expect the state [sector] to abolish disposable plastics six months earlier. We are passing laws so that consumers know and the market adapts smoothly to new data. From July 2021, Greece will become a country with less disposable plastics," the minister said.

Under the bill, Greece is set to phase out single-use plastics from July 2021. The public sector is required to do so starting January 2021.

