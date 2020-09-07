Greek, EU Leaders Discuss Standoff With Turkey Over East Mediterranean Exploration

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis and European Council President Charles Michel talked about the standoff with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek leader's office said Monday.

"During the conversation, held ahead of Charles Michel's visit to Athens on September 15 and the EU Summit, they discussed the tense situation in the region in light of Turkey's provocations and the EU's reaction to them. Michel reaffirmed EU's solidarity with Greece and Cyprus," a statement read.

Michel called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in an effort to deescalate tensions between the two neighbors over their competing claims to gas-rich parts of the Mediterranean.

Erdogan asked the EU to stop Greece from taking steps that could compromise security in the region.

Greece and Turkey have sent warships to the area between Cyprus and Crete, raising fears of a military clash between the two NATO allies. Tensions spiked in July after a Turkish drilling vessel was deployed to the region, which both countries claim as their respective continental shelf.