UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek, EU Leaders Discuss Standoff With Turkey Over East Mediterranean Exploration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Greek, EU Leaders Discuss Standoff With Turkey Over East Mediterranean Exploration

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis and European Council President Charles Michel talked about the standoff with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek leader's office said Monday.

"During the conversation, held ahead of Charles Michel's visit to Athens on September 15 and the EU Summit, they discussed the tense situation in the region in light of Turkey's provocations and the EU's reaction to them. Michel reaffirmed EU's solidarity with Greece and Cyprus," a statement read.

Michel called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in an effort to deescalate tensions between the two neighbors over their competing claims to gas-rich parts of the Mediterranean.

Erdogan asked the EU to stop Greece from taking steps that could compromise security in the region.

Greece and Turkey have sent warships to the area between Cyprus and Crete, raising fears of a military clash between the two NATO allies. Tensions spiked in July after a Turkish drilling vessel was deployed to the region, which both countries claim as their respective continental shelf.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Visit Athens Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan July September Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

20 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

22 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

22 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

23 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

27 minutes ago

ADDED allows resume back the valet parking service ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.