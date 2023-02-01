UrduPoint.com

Greek Far-Left Call Rally For Saturday To Protest Port Visit By US Aircraft Carrier Bush

The far-left Communist Party of Greece called for a rally on Saturday to protest the "undesirable" port visit by a US aircraft carrier, USS George H.W. Bush, an affiliated website reported

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and its strike group of guided-missile destroyers have been operating in the Mediterranean since August.

It made a port call in Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete in October and will return to Greece on Friday, anchoring off the coast of Piraeus near Athens.

"The US-NATO aircraft carrier is undesirable. We call for everyone to turn out for a rally on February 4," the Communist Party's Piraeus chapter said in a statement published on the 902.gr website.

The party argued that the NATO military presence made Greece "a target for redemption" and put excessive strain on taxpayers just as the nation is buckling under energy poverty, soaring inflation and deteriorating health care.

