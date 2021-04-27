UrduPoint.com
Greek Far-Right Member Of European Parliament Arrested In Belgium

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Greek Far-Right Member of European Parliament Arrested in Belgium

Ioannis Lagos, a Greek member of the European Parliament, was arrested in Belgium on Tuesday, hours after the legislature lifted his immunity

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Ioannis Lagos, a Greek member of the European Parliament, was arrested in Belgium on Tuesday, hours after the legislature lifted his immunity.

"I am in a Belgian patrol car. Thieves, atheists and Greece haters are taking me to prison. I remain faithful to Christ and Greece," he tweeted.

The 48-year-old was put on Interpol's wanted list after an Athens court sentenced him to 13 years in jail in October for his role in running a neo-Nazi organization, Golden Dawn.

The Golden Dawn party was deemed a criminal organization last year, following a years-long trial into the 2013 murder of Pavlos Fyssas, a Greek rapper and leftist activist, by a Golden Dawn supporter.

