Russia immediately reacted to Greece's plea for help in tackling wildfires, and made a great contribution to combating the disaster, the head of the Greek fire service, Stefanos Kolokouris, said on Tuesday

On Tuesday, 2 Ilyushin Il-76 planes and 2 Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces left Greece, where they were involved in firefighting operations for twenty days. The aircraft was dispatched to the Balkan country pursuant to Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive.

On Tuesday, 2 Ilyushin Il-76 planes and 2 Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces left Greece, where they were involved in firefighting operations for twenty days. The aircraft was dispatched to the Balkan country pursuant to Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive.

"Our country has gone through a very difficult situation. Almost twenty days there were four to five mega-fires. In such a situation we addressed the Russian government for help, and immediately the Russian state responded and sent planes and helicopters. Their help was substantial, extraordinary for the firefighting aviation.

They prevented great dangers that threatened the people's lives," Kolokouris said at the ceremony of departure of the Russian military in the Athens International Airport.

The Lieutenant General also noted that the blazes were difficult to fight due to wind and drought, but in coordination with the Russian firefighters the fires were put out.

"As the head of the fire service, I want to express my deepest respect, and it was honor for me to work with them. And thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of the firefighting crew," Kolokouris added.

Large-scale wildfires have raged in Greece's Attica and islands of Peloponnese and Euboea since early August. The situation was aggravated by a heatwave. Many countries agreed to extend a helping hand to the nation.