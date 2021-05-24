UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Fire Services Localize Massive Wildfire West Of Athens

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Greek Fire Services Localize Massive Wildfire West of Athens

The forest fire that has continued for almost a week west of Athens has now receded to scattered isolated hotbeds, the Greek Fire Department said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The forest fire that has continued for almost a week west of Athens has now receded to scattered isolated hotbeds, the Greek Fire Department said on Monday.

The blaze has ravaged over 7,000 hectares of land, including 4,100 hectares of forest.

"The fire that broke out in the evening of Thursday May 19 2021 in the Schinos, Loutraki and Corinth area is in recession with scattered active burning spots," a statement read.

A total of 278 firefighters, 89 fire trucks, 10 rough terrain groups from the military, a special mechanized unit for the fire operations, a mobile operational center called Olympus and two firefighter aircraft were mobilized to combat the fire. Volunteer firefighters, water carriers and local government equipment were also brought to the scene.

The fire was caused by the burning of branches in an olive grove in dry and windy weather. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated and the smoke from the fire reached Athens.

On Sunday, government representatives visited one of the affected areas on behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"There are many actions that need to be coordinated. For this reason, we have instituted, as you know, through the state aid bill, a permanent coordination mechanism, which will create the conditions for a speedy restoration first of all of the natural environment, but also of compensation to all those who have been affected," Alternate Minister of Interior Stelios Petsas said in a statement.

According to Petsas, the Ministry of Interior will provide all victims financial support amounting to 600 Euros ($730) for basic needs, as well as 6,000 euros to replace the damaged household items.

The Greek government has promised to arrange for housing assistance and rent subsidies for the victims. The restoration of infrastructure and the road network is also underway, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The environmental damage is being tackled by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Climate Change.

The Greek prime minister is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the fire and the fire hazardous season.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Prime Minister Water Mobile Rent Road Athens May Sunday All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets

26 minutes ago

Actor, producer Shehryar Munawar to join PNCA film ..

4 minutes ago

Japan begins mass vaccination as Olympics near

4 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender killed in encounter with polic ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak "stark reminder" to get vaccinat ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines' Bangsamoro gov't holds 1st peace, sec ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.