Greek Firefighters Battle Inferno 'disaster' At Natural Park

Published July 25, 2022

Greek firefighters battled wildfires on three fronts Monday as flames destroyed around 2,200 hectares (5,400 acres) of woodland in one of the country's most important protected habitats

Around 320 firefighters, two water-bombing planes and four helicopters deployed to contain the fire, now raging for a fourth day, at the Dadia National Park, known for its black vulture colony.

Some villages in the area have been evacuated. The flames have already destroyed some 2,200 hectares of woodland, according to a local mayor.

"It's an uphill battle, a fight to ensure the survival of this exceptional ecosystem," said the minister for climate crisis and civil protection, Christos Stylianidis, after visiting the affected area.

"It's an ecological disaster, the damage is incalculable," Soufli mayor Panagiotis Kalakikos told Star tv.

Dadia, around 900 kilometres, (560 miles) northeast of Athens, calls itself one of the most important protected areas in Europe, offering ideal habitat for rare birds and says it is home to the only breeding population of black vultures in the Balkans.

Greece is particularly vulnerable to fires during the summer season. Wildfires last year destroyed 103,000 hectares and claimed three lives, driven by drought and a warming climate.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is amplifying extreme weather events -- including heatwaves, droughts and fires seen in several parts of Europe and California in recent weeks -- and say these events will become more frequent and more intense.

