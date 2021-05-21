Greek firefighters battle to contain forest blaze for second day

Hundreds of Greek firefighters fought for a second day on Friday to bring a large forest blaze under control, with better weather conditions providing hope the flames could be subdued

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Greek firefighters fought for a second day on Friday to bring a large forest blaze under control, with better weather conditions providing hope the flames could be subdued.

Nearly 300 firefighters battled throughout the night to keep the fire contained on the Geraneia mountain range, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Athens.

"Conditions are much better (today)," fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Skai tv, adding that emergency services were "hopeful" that the fire could be contained with the contribution of water bombers.

"We are cautiously optimistic that during the day, with weather conditions gradually improving, we will limit the fire," civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

It is estimated that over 40 square kilometres (16 square miles) of pine forest and other land are estimated to have been razed already, he said.

Fifteen aircraft were assisting operations on Friday and gale force winds are expected to abate. Army clearing machinery is supporting efforts, Hardalias said.