Greek Fires Near Athens Brought Under Control: Firefighters
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Forest fires that raged near Athens over the weekend have been brought under control, firefighters said Monday, but fresh blazes sprang up elsewhere as authorities warned of a difficult fire season ahead
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Forest fires that raged near Athens over the weekend have been brought under control, firefighters said Monday, but fresh blazes sprang up elsewhere as authorities warned of a difficult fire season ahead.
Fanned by strong winds of up to 70 kilometres (43 miles) per hour and dry conditions, two fires broke out Sunday in the seaside resort of Keratea, east of Athens, and the wooded suburb of Stamata.
Authorities evacuated residents and a 45-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while trying to flee the flames in Stamata, police said.
The flames destroyed several houses and cars.
By Monday, firefighters had brought most of the flames under control, said fire department spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis.
"There is no longer an active front," he said.
"The fires were contained by firefighters, supported on Sunday by water bombers and helicopters, who fought in very dangerous conditions."
He added that the easing of the winds had helped control most of the fires across the country.
A wildfire which ignited Saturday afternoon in the area of Mount Parnitha -- known as "the lungs of Athens" -- was brought under control Saturday evening with the help of reinforcements from other regions as well as volunteer firefighters.
But more fires were igniting, with the Greek fire brigade recording 52 new blazes on Monday.
The worst of the fires was raging on the Aegean island of Chios, where 142 firefighters, seven planes and three helicopters were deployed to try put out the flames, Vathrakogiannis said.
Two firefighters were lightly injured in the operation, he added.
Greece, a tourist hotspot, faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in June.
Praising the fire service's work, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Mount Parnitha and Stamata blazes had burnt fewer than 100 hectares (247 acres).
But he warned that the Mediterranean country had "now entered the heart of the fire season", calling on Greeks to do their bit to prevent blazes.
"The fight against fires will continue... it will certainly not be won without the help of citizens," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.
Scientists warn that fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are worsening the length and intensity of heatwaves around the world.
Rising temperatures are leading to extended wildfire seasons and increasing the area burnt by the blazes, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence
More Stories From World
-
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks1 minute ago
-
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detainees20 seconds ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence35 minutes ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries2 hours ago
-
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region2 hours ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou2 hours ago
-
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard2 hours ago
-
Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right gains in Europe2 hours ago
-
Hungary takes on EU presidency after clashes with Brussels2 hours ago
-
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages2 hours ago
-
'Macron's failure': European media react to French vote2 hours ago
-
Albania's Kadare, whose novels defied dictatorship, dies aged 882 hours ago