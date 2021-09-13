UrduPoint.com

Greek Fisherman Nets Dead Body, Dumps It Back At Sea

A fisherman in Greece has been arrested after catching a dead underwater fisherman in his net and throwing the body back to sea, the coastguard said Monday

The incident happened on Sunday, the same day that a 74-year-old man, who had been out spear fishing in shallow waters, was reported missing near the coast of Pelion, central Greece.

The incident happened on Sunday, the same day that a 74-year-old man, who had been out spear fishing in shallow waters, was reported missing near the coast of Pelion, central Greece.

"The 74-year-old was pulled up...and thrown back while still inside the net," the coastguard said in a statement. Three patrol boats were sent out to search for the body, which was eventually located by a diver.

The 52-year-old fisherman will be prosecuted for failing to report the discovery of a dead person, the coastguard said.

Mount Pelion is one of Greece's most popular travel destinations, drawing thousands of visitors annually to its lush forests and attractive beaches.

Spearfishing, which dates back thousands of years, is popular in parts of the Mediterranean with amateurs often donning diving gear to fish for a single meal.

