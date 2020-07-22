UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign, Culture Ministries To Work On Plan To Defend Status Of Hagia Sophia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Greek Foreign, Culture Ministries to Work on Plan to Defend Status of Hagia Sophia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Greece's Foreign and Culture Ministries have decided to create a task force to work out a plan to protect the museum status of Hagia Sophia in Turkey's Istanbul and will raise the issue in the international arena, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed the move. The decision has produced negative reactions across the globe, including among the Greeks who attach special historical significance to the monument.

"That is why we have decided to raise the issue through international initiatives that we will undertake as European citizens and as citizens of the global community, by communicating with all international organizations, [and] of course with the leading one, UNESCO .

.. Together with the minister [of culture], we have decided to set up a small working group that will propose a concrete action plan within 10 days," Dendias said after his meeting with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian as an Orthodox cathedral and was opened on December 27, 537. The church, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was the world's largest building for over a thousand years. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque, but since 1934, the building, by a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, became a museum and was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Related Topics

World Turkey Istanbul Greece Tayyip Erdogan July December Mosque Church All Court

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

21 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

24 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

34 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

Russia's crackdown on free expression in five case ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.