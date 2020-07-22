Greek Foreign, Culture Ministries to Work on Plan to Defend Status of Hagia Sophia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Greece's Foreign and Culture Ministries have decided to create a task force to work out a plan to protect the museum status of Hagia Sophia in Turkey's Istanbul and will raise the issue in the international arena, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed the move. The decision has produced negative reactions across the globe, including among the Greeks who attach special historical significance to the monument.

"That is why we have decided to raise the issue through international initiatives that we will undertake as European citizens and as citizens of the global community, by communicating with all international organizations, [and] of course with the leading one, UNESCO .

.. Together with the minister [of culture], we have decided to set up a small working group that will propose a concrete action plan within 10 days," Dendias said after his meeting with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian as an Orthodox cathedral and was opened on December 27, 537. The church, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was the world's largest building for over a thousand years. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque, but since 1934, the building, by a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, became a museum and was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.