Greek Foreign, Defense Ministers to Visit Egypt - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will visit Egypt to meet with their counterparts and sign a number of agreements, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During their visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Aeronautics and Maritime Search and Rescue" by the Minister of National Defence and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Zaki," it said.

According to the statement, following the signing of the memorandum, the Greek and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers are expected to make brief joint statements to the press, which will be followed by a joint working lunch.

