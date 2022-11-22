UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign, Defense Ministers To Visit Egypt - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will visit Egypt to meet with their counterparts and sign a number of agreements, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will visit Egypt (Cairo) tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, where they will hold meetings with their counterparts," the ministry said.

"During their visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the signing ceremony of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Aeronautics and Maritime Search and Rescue" by the Minister of National Defence and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Zaki," it said.

According to the statement, following the signing of the memorandum, the Greek and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers are expected to make brief joint statements to the press, which will be followed by a joint working lunch.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos will then follow individual schedules of meetings with their counterparts Sameh Shoukry and Mohamed Zaki, respectively," the ministry said.

"Regarding the Minister of Foreign Affairs' schedule, Nikos Dendias will have a one-on-one meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, while expanded talks will also be held between the delegations of the two Foreign Ministries," it said.

