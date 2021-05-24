UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Begins 2-Day Official Visit To Russia On Monday

Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Greek Foreign Minister Begins 2-Day Official Visit to Russia on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Russia for an official visit from May 24-25 that will include talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Dendias and Lavrov will meet in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Monday. They are expected to discuss issues pertaining to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the regional agenda.

The ministers will be delivering press statements after the meeting.

The Greek minister will then be given a tour of Sochi's Sirius center, an educational center for exceptionally talented Russian children backed by President Vladimir Putin.

Later of Monday, Dendias will travel to the neighboring cities of Anapa and Gelendzhik, which have a sizable share of Greek population. The minister is expected to participate in a series of events and meetings with prominent members of the diaspora both on Monday and on Tuesday.

