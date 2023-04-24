Greek Foreign Minister Condemns EU for Failing to Evacuate Europeans From Sudan

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday condemned the European Union for failing to organize a joint evacuation operation for its citizens in Sudan torn by violent clashes, despite the existence of the Strategic Compass defense framework adopted last year.

"It is at the minimum contradictory to vote texts like the Strategic Compass with triumphant tones and since then not to be able on a European level, despite the efforts of the High Representative, to organize a pan European evacuation operation. Europe is judged from its capability to respond to crisis, and as Europe I have to say that in Sudan crisis we did not get a very good mark," Dendias said in a doorstep interview ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

The minister noted the efforts of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in helping evacuate Greek citizens from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

In recent days, the Greek Foreign Ministry has been trying to organize the evacuation of about 150 Greeks from Sudan.

In two days, with the help of France and Italy, two groups of eight and 10 people were evacuated.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with other African and middle Eastern countries for land and air transit. The United States has evacuated its embassy staff from Khartoum but not regular US nationals. Russia has evacuated its nationals in Sudan's conflict areas to its embassy in Khartoum.

In March 2022, the Council of the EU approved the Strategic Compass, an ambitious plan of action for a stronger EU security and defense policy by 2030. The Compass is aimed at enhancing the EU's ability to act decisively in crisis situations and defend its security and its citizens.