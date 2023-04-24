UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister Condemns EU For Failing To Evacuate Europeans From Sudan

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Condemns EU for Failing to Evacuate Europeans From Sudan

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday condemned the European Union for failing to organize a joint evacuation operation for its citizens in Sudan torn by violent clashes, despite the existence of the Strategic Compass defense framework adopted last year.

"It is at the minimum contradictory to vote texts like the Strategic Compass with triumphant tones and since then not to be able on a European level, despite the efforts of the High Representative, to organize a pan European evacuation operation. Europe is judged from its capability to respond to crisis, and as Europe I have to say that in Sudan crisis we did not get a very good mark," Dendias said in a doorstep interview ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

The minister noted the efforts of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in helping evacuate Greek citizens from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

In recent days, the Greek Foreign Ministry has been trying to organize the evacuation of about 150 Greeks from Sudan.

In two days, with the help of France and Italy, two groups of eight and 10 people were evacuated.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with other African and middle Eastern countries for land and air transit. The United States has evacuated its embassy staff from Khartoum but not regular US nationals. Russia has evacuated its nationals in Sudan's conflict areas to its embassy in Khartoum.

In March 2022, the Council of the EU approved the Strategic Compass, an ambitious plan of action for a stronger EU security and defense policy by 2030. The Compass is aimed at enhancing the EU's ability to act decisively in crisis situations and defend its security and its citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Vote France German European Union Died Luxembourg Khartoum Italy United States Sudan March April From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

26 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

41 minutes ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

1 hour ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

2 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.