UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister Expresses Support For Albania After Deadly Earthquake

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Expresses Support for Albania After Deadly Earthquake

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday expressed his country's support for Albania following a powerful earthquake which has claimed the lives of six people, and left over 300 injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday expressed his country's support for Albania following a powerful earthquake which has claimed the lives of six people, and left over 300 injured.

"We express Greece's support to the people and government of Albania, over the effects of the earthquake that hit the neighboring country," Dendias said in a post on Twitter, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Dendias also announced on Twitter that he would be traveling to the Albanian capital Tirana within the day to assist with the recovery operation, the news outlet reported.

Earlier in the day, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 02:54 GMT, with the epicenter located 34 kilometers (21.1 miles) northwest of Tirana. Strong tremors were also felt near the city of Durres.

According to the EMSC, seismic activity was also felt in Greece on Tuesday morning. The Greek newspaper reported that seismologists were closely monitoring activity after the National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute recorded tremors in the western town of Nafpaktos at approximately 07:00 GMT.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Twitter Durres Tirana Albania Greece Albanian Post Government

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

11 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

23 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

43 minutes ago

PM apprises Saudi Prince about HR violations by In ..

3 minutes ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

3 minutes ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.