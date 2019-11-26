Greek Foreign Minister Expresses Support for Albania After Deadly Earthquake

(@imziishan)

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday expressed his country's support for Albania following a powerful earthquake which has claimed the lives of six people, and left over 300 injured

"We express Greece's support to the people and government of Albania, over the effects of the earthquake that hit the neighboring country," Dendias said in a post on Twitter, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Dendias also announced on Twitter that he would be traveling to the Albanian capital Tirana within the day to assist with the recovery operation, the news outlet reported.

Earlier in the day, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 02:54 GMT, with the epicenter located 34 kilometers (21.1 miles) northwest of Tirana. Strong tremors were also felt near the city of Durres.

According to the EMSC, seismic activity was also felt in Greece on Tuesday morning. The Greek newspaper reported that seismologists were closely monitoring activity after the National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute recorded tremors in the western town of Nafpaktos at approximately 07:00 GMT.