ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Sunday held talks with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), in Benghazi, media reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The minister's visit was not previously announced, the Athens-Macedonian news Agency reported. During his trip, Dendias also met with Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the Libyan House of Representatives, and after Benghazi he is set to visit Cairo.

Libya is currently ruled by the two competing governments.

The country's east is controlled by the parliament and its allied LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.

Initially, Greece recognized GNA headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, but the situation became strained after on November 27, GNA and Ankara signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.