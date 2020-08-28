UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Provocations Before EU Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:25 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Provocations Before EU Summit

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday said he hoped that Turkey would end provocations before the summit of the European Union in September after the EU threatened Ankara with sanctions over the Eastern Mediterranean dispute

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday said he hoped that Turkey would end provocations before the summit of the European Union in September after the EU threatened Ankara with sanctions over the Eastern Mediterranean dispute.

Earlier in the day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said after an informal summit of EU foreign ministers that Brussels might resort to industry sanctions against Ankara if the talks on the drilling in disputed waters fail. Meanwhile, Dendias said that Greece has secured the unanimous support of all its partners in Europe.

"I would like to hope that Turkey will return to logic, stop provocations, stop unpredictable actions, stop violations of international law and, in addition, allow Greece to return to the discussion of the only existing dispute, namely the continental shelf and maritime zones," Dendias told reporters, adding that the dispute should be resolved within the framework of the international and maritime law.

The minister mentioned that violations of Greece's sovereign rights and the country's constitution were the "red line" for Athens.

The minister also said that Greece received reassurance of EU sanctions against Turkey if Ankara would not return to negotiations.

"This is an informal summit, it does not make decisions, but, nevertheless, there was a clear consensus during the discussions. We can see the full support for the country [Greece] and it is reflected in the remarks of the high representative. The high representative presented options for future sanctions against Turkey, which will be presented to the council of heads of governments at the end of September, if there will be no de-escalation and dialogue with the Turkish side by then," Dendias told reporters.

The Turkey-Greece tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to vacant the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Threatened European Union Brussels Athens Ankara Greece September Border All Industry

Recent Stories

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

1 minute ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

1 minute ago

Anti-IS Finance Coalition Vows to Drain Terror Gro ..

1 minute ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plan ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor Government College University dona ..

4 minutes ago

About 5,000 People Participated in Various Rallies ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.