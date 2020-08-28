Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Provocations Before EU Summit

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday said he hoped that Turkey would end provocations before the summit of the European Union in September after the EU threatened Ankara with sanctions over the Eastern Mediterranean dispute

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday said he hoped that Turkey would end provocations before the summit of the European Union in September after the EU threatened Ankara with sanctions over the Eastern Mediterranean dispute.

Earlier in the day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said after an informal summit of EU foreign ministers that Brussels might resort to industry sanctions against Ankara if the talks on the drilling in disputed waters fail. Meanwhile, Dendias said that Greece has secured the unanimous support of all its partners in Europe.

"I would like to hope that Turkey will return to logic, stop provocations, stop unpredictable actions, stop violations of international law and, in addition, allow Greece to return to the discussion of the only existing dispute, namely the continental shelf and maritime zones," Dendias told reporters, adding that the dispute should be resolved within the framework of the international and maritime law.

The minister mentioned that violations of Greece's sovereign rights and the country's constitution were the "red line" for Athens.

The minister also said that Greece received reassurance of EU sanctions against Turkey if Ankara would not return to negotiations.

"This is an informal summit, it does not make decisions, but, nevertheless, there was a clear consensus during the discussions. We can see the full support for the country [Greece] and it is reflected in the remarks of the high representative. The high representative presented options for future sanctions against Turkey, which will be presented to the council of heads of governments at the end of September, if there will be no de-escalation and dialogue with the Turkish side by then," Dendias told reporters.

The Turkey-Greece tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to vacant the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military.