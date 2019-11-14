UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias To Meet With Serbian Leadership In Belgrade On Thursday - Ministry

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Meet With Serbian Leadership in Belgrade on Thursday - Ministry

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will hold talks with Serbian leadership in Belgrade on Thursday to discuss a number of bilateral and regional issues, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will hold talks with Serbian leadership in Belgrade on Thursday to discuss a number of bilateral and regional issues, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"[During the meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic] emphasis is expected to be placed on the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries and preparations for the Greek-Serbian High-Level Cooperation Council," the ministry said in a statement.

Dendias will be also received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The top Greek diplomat will conclude his visit with a meeting with Greek entrepreneurs doing business in Serbia.

