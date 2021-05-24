UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Proposes Launching New Flights With Russia To Boost Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Greece has offered Russia to launch new air routes in a joint effort to revive tourism after COVID-19 shocks, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Greece has offered Russia to launch new air routes in a joint effort to revive tourism after COVID-19 shocks, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

Dendias arrived in Russia on a two-day visit earlier on Monday and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

"I have stressed the importance of tourism as a sector that unites our two countries very closely... In order to facilitate the movement of people between our countries, we have proposed to organize new flights between our two countries," Dendias said at a joint press conference following talks.

As stated by the Greek minister, the prerequisites for Russian travelers to enter Greece is either a negative COVID-19 test or a positive test on coronavirus antibodies or a certificate of vaccination, including with the Sputnik V vaccine.

