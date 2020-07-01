Greek Foreign Minister Recognizes LNA Legitimacy on Visit to Libya - East Libyan Official

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in a meeting with speaker of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh on Wednesday, expressed support for the government and underscored the Libyan National Army's (LNA) role in combating terrorism and the Turkish incursion into the country, parliamentary spokesman Fathi al-Marimi said on Wednesday.

"The Greek Foreign Minister recognized the legitimacy of the House of Representatives and the role of the national army in combating terrorism and countering the Turkish incursion," Al-Marimi said in a statement to Sputnik.

The spokesman added that Dendias and Aguila Saleh discussed the maritime agreement between Ankara and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and focused on ways to solve the Libyan conflict.

Greece was one of several Mediterranean nations to express immediate opposition to the agreement between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj which seeks to establish an exclusive economic zone across the Mediterranean Sea.