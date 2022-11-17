UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister Refuses To Leave Plane In Libyan Capital, Sets Off - Tripoli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Refuses to Leave Plane in Libyan Capital, Sets Off - Tripoli

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who came to Tripoli on Thursday on an official visit, refused to leave the plane and flew away, the Libyan foreign ministry said.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush was personally waiting to welcome Dendias at the airport.

"However, there was an unexpected and outrageous situation - the minister refused to leave the plane and returned to where he arrived from without explaining the reasons," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry added that it condemned such behavior and promised to take appropriate measures.

In Libya, the Greek foreign minister was expected to hold talks with the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, and other officials in Benghazi on strengthening cooperation between the countries.

Last week, Dendias announced his intention to delimit the exclusive economic zones between Greece and Libya as soon as there is an elected government in the Arab country.

Greece does not recognize the agreement Turkey signed with the Tripoli government.

Libya, Greece, and Turkey have been involved in a series of territorial disputes over waters in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas for decades now. The relationship between Greece and Libya soured after the former government of Libya the Government of National Accord signed a maritime boundary accord with Turkey back in 2019, which caused diplomatic disputes. Turkey has published a map of sea zones that takes into account the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, according to which a significant part of the waters that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone go to Ankara.

Athens accused Ankara of encroaching on Greece's sovereign rights and trying to change the map of its exclusive economic zone, while Turkey claimed the memorandum was based on international law.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Visit Tripoli Ankara Libya Greece 2019 From Government Agreement Arab Airport

Recent Stories

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

20 minutes ago
 Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

37 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

1 hour ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.