Greek Foreign Minister, Russian Diplomat Discuss Bilateral Ties - Athens

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed bilateral relations of the two countries during a meeting in Athens on Thursday, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"FM @NikosDendias meets with #Russia DFM Alexander #Grushko at @GreeceMFA - focus on bilateral relations, economic & energy coop, dvpts [developments] in #EasternMediterranean also discussed," the ministry tweeted.

Grushko arrived in Greece for annual Moscow-Athens political consultations.

On Friday, the Russian diplomat will meet with Greek First Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis to discuss issues related to the mixed intergovernmental commission, the results of Greece's chairmanship in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, and Russia's relations with the European Union.