Greek Foreign Minister Says Athens Ready For Any Brexit Scenario

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Greek Foreign Minister Says Athens Ready for Any Brexit Scenario

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The UK withdrawal from the European Union will have negative consequences for the UK-Greek relations and the whole bloc but Athens is ready to cope with them due to a complex strategic plan, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made during the meeting with business and public circles on Brexit.

"Regardless of the UK political developments, Greece must prepare for the hard Brexit. This means that we need to keep in touch with all manufacturers to answer all their questions and prepare the Greek government in the best way. If the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on October 31 without any agreement, without settlement of trade relations between us, then the movement of goods and citizens, education, medicine or any other exchange should be in place," Varvitsiotis said.

The minister pointed out that the Greek strategic goal was to improve the bilateral relations with the United Kingdom that would not deteriorate after Brexit.

He added that Athens was concerned over the recent political developments in the United Kingdom.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, but the withdrawal was postponed due to the parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London a deadline extension to come up with a consolidated plan until October 31. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the deadline with or without a deal, but the parliament passed on Wednesday a bill on the Brexit delay in case of a failure to reach an agreement with Brussels.

