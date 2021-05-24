UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Says EU-Russia Relations At All-Time Low, Hopes For Restoration

Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:19 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday voiced concern over worsening relations between the European Union and Russia and expressed hope that they could return to their "former high level."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday voiced concern over worsening relations between the European Union and Russia and expressed hope that they could return to their "former high level."

Dendias met with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day in the resort city of Sochi to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation on a number of pressing issues.

"We had a frank and open discussion about relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation because these relations are at the lowest level than ever before. This situation around these relations worries us very much," Dendias said at a joint press conference.

He stressed that Greece attaches great importance to the development of these relations and hopes for their restoration.

"It is the desire of the [Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis government to restore the relations between the European Union and Russia, to try and bring them back to their former high level, which is now very low," he noted.

Dendias further stated that Russia is an integral part of the European security architecture and, as such, plays an important role in addressing regional and global challenges and threats.

Lavrov, on his part, agreed that the EU-Russian relations were "not going through the best of times," adding that Russia was not behind making sanctions an element of these relations.

"Of course we confirmed our readiness for a constructive dialogue with the European Union, but only based on the principles of equal rights, mutual respect and consideration for each other's interests, and not on the basis of unilateral and illegitimate demands," the Russian minister said.

The meeting took place as part of the Greek minister's two-day official visit to Russia. After the talks in Sochi, Dendias will travel to the neighboring cities of Anapa and Gelendzhik, which have a sizable share of Greek population, where he is expected to participate in a series of events and meetings with prominent members of the diaspora.

