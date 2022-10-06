Greek Foreign Minister Says Issue of German Reparations for World War II Remains Open

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The issue of reparations from Germany to Greece for World War II remains open to the Greek government and society, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday.

"For the Greek Government and the Greek society this issue (reparations from Germany) remains open; and its resolution, which is primarily a matter of principle, I think will be beneficial for all the countries involved and the EU as such," Dendias said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

Greece is seeking 309.5 billion Euros ($306 billion) in war reparations from Germany for damage during World War II and 9.

2 billion euros for World War I. In addition, Greece estimates the compensation for the deaths and injuries should be more than 107.2 billion euros. Berlin claims that it has already compensated for the damage long ago.

Dendias said in July that Athens appreciates that the current generation of Germans took historical responsibility for Nazism, although it had nothing to do with it, but the Greeks want Germans to take full responsibility and pay reparations.

Poland has also recently demanded Germany pay reparations for World War II despite Berlin's claims the issue was over.