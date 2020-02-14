UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Says To Quiz Russia's Lavrov On Syria

Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Says to Quiz Russia's Lavrov on Syria

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during talks in Munich on Friday with top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, he wanted to discuss events in Syria

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during talks in Munich on Friday with top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, he wanted to discuss events in Syria.

"Apart from bilateral issues, I would be thankful if you could brief us a little bit on the situation in Syria," he told Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Russia has been pressured to demand from the Syrian government, its ally, to stop its advance in the northwestern province of Idlib. The operation was launched this month to drive out remaining militants from the last jihadist stronghold.

