Greek Foreign Minister Says Will Meet With Turkish Colleague If Prerequisites Met

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, hinges on Ankara meeting several conditions, including not making statements that could be detrimental to the bilateral relations.

The official noted that his visit, on an invitation by Cavusoglu, follows the 62nd round of the exploratory talks on the territorial claims and maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean in Athens on Tuesday, during which the sides "once again caught the thread of contacts."

"From the very beginning, the Greek side made it known that this visit will take place if the right conditions are maintained. The officials on the Turkish side should be well-aware of that, [while] avoiding statements that are not conducive to the improvement of the climate of neighborly relations," Dendias told reporters.

Speaking about the upcoming EU summit, which will discuss the relations between Greece and Turkey, the minister said that Ankara aims to have a positive agenda while leaving a possibility for necessary measures "if Turkey goes back to behaving in violation of the law."

Turkey has been engaged in a vehement maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is further aggravated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.