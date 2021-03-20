UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister Says Will Meet With Turkish Colleague If Prerequisites Met

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Greek Foreign Minister Says Will Meet With Turkish Colleague If Prerequisites Met

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, hinges on Ankara meeting several conditions, including not making statements that could be detrimental to the bilateral relations

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, hinges on Ankara meeting several conditions, including not making statements that could be detrimental to the bilateral relations.

The official noted that his visit, on an invitation by Cavusoglu, follows the 62nd round of the exploratory talks on the territorial claims and maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean in Athens on Tuesday, during which the sides "once again caught the thread of contacts."

"From the very beginning, the Greek side made it known that this visit will take place if the right conditions are maintained. The officials on the Turkish side should be well-aware of that, [while] avoiding statements that are not conducive to the improvement of the climate of neighborly relations," Dendias told reporters.

Speaking about the upcoming EU summit, which will discuss the relations between Greece and Turkey, the minister said that Ankara aims to have a positive agenda while leaving a possibility for necessary measures "if Turkey goes back to behaving in violation of the law."

Turkey has been engaged in a vehement maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is further aggravated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece Gas From

Recent Stories

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's ..

12 minutes ago

Minister lauds govt for fixing Rs 1800 support pri ..

2 minutes ago

Relief, anxiety as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs ..

2 minutes ago

One COVID-19 patient dies, 24 more cases reported ..

2 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.