Greek Foreign Minister, Stoltenberg Hold Phone Talks Ahead of In-Person NATO Ministerial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the bloc's meeting expected to be held in Brussels next week.

"I spoke by phone to @NATO SecGen @jensstoltenberg, in the presence of Defence Minister [Nikos Panagiotopoulos], ahead of upcoming #NATO #ForMin [Foreign Ministers] Meeting in Brussels," Dendias tweeted.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold an in-person meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23-24.