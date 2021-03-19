UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister, Stoltenberg Hold Phone Talks Ahead Of In-Person NATO Ministerial

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Greek Foreign Minister, Stoltenberg Hold Phone Talks Ahead of In-Person NATO Ministerial

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the bloc's meeting expected to be held in Brussels next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the bloc's meeting expected to be held in Brussels next week.

"I spoke by phone to @NATO SecGen @jensstoltenberg, in the presence of Defence Minister [Nikos Panagiotopoulos], ahead of upcoming #NATO #ForMin [Foreign Ministers] Meeting in Brussels," Dendias tweeted.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold an in-person meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23-24.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Brussels March

Recent Stories

Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Respons ..

2 minutes ago

BBC says its Burmese reporter missing in Myanmar

2 minutes ago

Rebels thrash winless Waratahs in homecoming

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria holds two military personnel on suspicion ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU announces practical exams schedule of technic ..

5 minutes ago

Estonia Jails Famous Marine Scientist for Spying f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.