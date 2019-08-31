UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister Summons Turkish Ambassador Amid Refugee Arrivals Increase - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the Turkish ambassador, Burak Ozugergin, to express disappointment with the increase of refugees coming from Turkey, and Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, media reported Friday citing diplomatic sources

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the Turkish ambassador, Burak Ozugergin, to express disappointment with the increase of refugees coming from Turkey, and Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, media reported Friday citing diplomatic sources.

On Thursday, total of 547 refugees arrived on 13 inflatable boats. This is the highest number of refugees arriving in the space of 24 hours since the influx of migrants in 2015 and 2016.

The minister recalled Ankara's commitments in line with the 2016 EU-Turkey statement and called on Turkey to stick to the agreement, the Greek ERT channel reported.

The ambassador, in return, said that he would inform the Turkish side about the situation and assured Dendias that Ankara is committed to the implementation of the agreement and its policy remained unchanged.

In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey concluded a migration deal in which they agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum was rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis.

Brussels, in turn, vowed to provide financial aid to the country to cover the costs of migrant reception.

The minister reportedly also pointed at Turkey's illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed that it was in mutual interest to ensure stability and security in the region.

The row around Turkey's hydrocarbons exploration off the Cyrpus' coast has been ongoing since 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered. Ankara rejects the exclusive economic zone claims of Cypriot authorities, while the latter accuses Turkey of violating the international law.

In July, the European Union said it would reduce its financial assistance to Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations on an aviation agreement.

