Greek Foreign Minister to Brief Parties on New Defense Deal With US on Friday - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with representatives of all parliamentary parties to inform them about a new defense cooperation agreement with the United States that reportedly envisages, among other things, the creation of new US military bases in the European country, media reported.

The ANA-MPA news service reported late on Thursday that the meetings were planned for 11:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) and 02:00 p.m. on Friday.

Greek news outlets have reported that the deal will be open-ended and will include setting up the new bases.

The agreement is expected to be signed during US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Greece on Saturday.

The existing agreement on the Souda Bay Naval Base has to be prolonged by the Greek parliament every year.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), which has opposed the strengthening of the US military presence in Greece amid the escalation of US-Iran tensions, has called on Athens residents to participate in a demonstration against the deal with the United States at noon on Saturday.