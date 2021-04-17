Greek Foreign Minister to Meet With Libyan Presidential Council Head on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to meet the head of Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Younes Menfi in Athens on Saturday to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties, Greek Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet tomorrow, April 17, with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammad Menfi," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the two officials are expected to discuss bilateral relations and strengthening of the cooperation between the two countries, as well as Libya's stabilization prospects.

The Libyan interim president's visit to Athens this week is his first in the new post. On Wednesday, Menfi met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The talks resulted in the agreement to immediately resume negotiations between Greece and Libya on the maritime issue.

Greece seeks to annul the Libyan-Turkish memorandum on maritime zones, which Athens considers illegal and in violation of the law. At the time of the signing of the controversial deal, Menfi served as a Libyan ambassador in Greece and was declared persona non grata by the country.