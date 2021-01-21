UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Brussels To Meet NATO Chief Early Next Week - Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on January 26, NATO's press service said on Thursday.

"On Tuesday, 26 January 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Nikos Dendias, at NATO Headquarters," the press service said in a statement.

The meeting will follow the launch of the 61st round of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece in Istanbul, during which the sides are set to discuss the ways to resolve their maritime disputes in the resources-rich Eastern Mediterranean.

More Stories From World

