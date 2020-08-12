Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Israel on Thursday to Discuss Situation in Mediterranean

UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Israel on Thursday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, to discuss the recent developments in the region, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Discussions will focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the growing Turkish delinquency, as well as cooperation between Greece and Israel at the bilateral level and within the 3+1 format [Greece, Cyprus, Israel plus the United States]," the statement read.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated this week after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began on Monday to drill in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean. Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means, including militarily.

The situation will also be discussed at an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Thursday at the request of Athens.

Dendias is expected to take part in a teleconference from Vienna, where he will also speak with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

