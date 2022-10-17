UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Kiev On October 18 Amid Mounting Tensions In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Kiev on October 18 Amid Mounting Tensions in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday said he hoped to visit Kiev on October 18 amid reports of escalation of tensions in Ukraine.

"In today's Council we will have the opportunity to make a new discussion for the latest developments in Ukraine during this stage of facing the Russian invasion. For me, this is extremely important as I hope that tomorrow I will be able to be in Kiev," Dendias said on the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

The visit was originally planned for October 6, but had to be postponed several times.

The minister's latest working visit to Kiev took place on July 5, during which Dendias discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba bilateral relations and rights protection of ethnic Greeks living in Ukraine.

Russia has been launching retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military since last week in response to Kiev's criminal attack against Russian civilian infrastructure. Damage to energy infrastructure has been reported in several Ukrainian regions, prompting appeal from the authorities to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. It also accused Ukrainian troops of setting up military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

