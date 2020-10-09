Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Kosovo on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias will visit Kosovo on Friday to focus on the Western Balkans' European prospects and Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the Foreign Ministry said.

Dendias is set to meet with the self-proclaimed republic's prime minister, Avdullah Hoti; parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani; and Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla.

"The talks will focus on the European prospects of the Western Balkans, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and energy cooperation," the ministry said.

The minister will also meet with Greeks who participate in the NATO mission in Kosovo, KFOR.

Greece is among EU nations that have not recognized Kosovo's independence. Athens, however, supports Pristina's push for membership in financial and international organizations.