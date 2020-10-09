UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Kosovo On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Kosovo on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias will visit Kosovo on Friday to focus on the Western Balkans' European prospects and Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the Foreign Ministry said.

Dendias is set to meet with the self-proclaimed republic's prime minister, Avdullah Hoti; parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani; and Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla.

"The talks will focus on the European prospects of the Western Balkans, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and energy cooperation," the ministry said.

The minister will also meet with Greeks who participate in the NATO mission in Kosovo, KFOR.

Greece is among EU nations that have not recognized Kosovo's independence. Athens, however, supports Pristina's push for membership in financial and international organizations.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Parliament Visit Athens Pristina Independence Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

58 minutes ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

5 minutes ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.