UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Libya's Benghazi On Monday - Source

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Libya's Benghazi on Monday - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Libyan Benghazi as part of a Greek delegation to hold talks with the deputy prime minister in the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU), Hussein Qatrani, a source in the GNU told Sputnik.

"A delegation of the Greek government will visit Benghazi in eastern Libya tomorrow and hold talks with the deputy head of the Government of National Unity, Hussein Qatrani ... the delegation will include the minister of foreign affairs, the first aide to the president and the Greek ambassador to Libya," the source said.

According to the source, the Greek delegation will discuss bilateral relations with Qatrani and announce the opening of a consular department of Greece in Benghazi.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by Dendias, visited the Libyan capital of Tripoli. During the visit, he proposed to the Libyan side to sign an agreement with Athens on maritime zones.

Prior to the visit, the Greek embassy resumed work in the North African country.

Since the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been split between two rival governments. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) have been in control of the country's west and east, respectively.

In February, the Swiss-hosted Libya Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim caretaker unity authority to take charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF picked Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former GNA ambassador in Greece, as the new head of the Presidential Council, while Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west, became his deputies. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Visit Split Tripoli Athens Libya Greece February December Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

3 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

3 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.