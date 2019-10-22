UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow In Early November - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow in Early November - Source

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Moscow in early November for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a source in Athens told Sputnik on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Moscow in early November for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a source in Athens told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The negotiation agenda is still being agreed.

However, it is expected that bilateral issues will be discussed, including political dialogue, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides are also expected to touch upon regional and international issues, as well as the Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Athens November

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing ..

41 minutes ago

Jamat-e-Islami to support Govt in across the board ..

2 minutes ago

Asif Zardari shifted to PIMS

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan warns of growing aggression by ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Re ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.