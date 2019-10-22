Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow in Early November - Source

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Moscow in early November for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a source in Athens told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The negotiation agenda is still being agreed.

However, it is expected that bilateral issues will be discussed, including political dialogue, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides are also expected to touch upon regional and international issues, as well as the Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations.