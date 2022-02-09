Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on February 17-18 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Moscow next week, where he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a range of pressing issues, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Dendias will leave for Moscow on February 17 and will hold talks with Lavrov on February 18. The visit is at the invitation of Mr. Lavrov," a ministry spokesman told a briefing.

The two ministers maintain constant contact, the ministry noted. Lavrov has already visited Athens and Dendias is going to Russia for the third time, the spokesman added.

"This is an important visit, bilateral relations will be discussed in the light of the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Russia in December," the spokesman said.

The sides will discuss the situation in Eastern Europe, the latest developments in the broader region, and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Greece is a member of the EU and NATO and is bound by obligations, but we always tell our partners that it is necessary to maintain channels of communication with Russia. We believe that Russia is an integral part of the security architecture," the spokesman said.