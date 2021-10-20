Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Oman on Wednesday - Athens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias is set to visit Oman on Wednesday, where he will meet with high-level state officials and sign a number of bilateral agreements, the Greek foreign ministry said.

"During the visit, the signing of the following two Agreements is also being scheduled: A visa waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports, and a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations," the ministry said.

Dendias is scheduled to meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al Busaidi, as well as Minister of the Royal Office of Oman Sultan Al Nuamani and the chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, Ali Al Sunaidy.

The officials will discuss ways in which both countries can cooperate to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the middle East and the Gulf, the ministry said.