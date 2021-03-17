UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Turkey On April 14 For Exploratory Talks - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Turkey on April 14 to discuss the existing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"On April 14, Dendias will visit Turkey. And even despite the fact that meetings of heads of state are not yet planned, our meetings at the level of foreign ministers are very useful," Cavusoglu told reporters.

He added that there were many points of misunderstanding in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, which both countries were trying to resolve through constant negotiations.

"We are holding exploratory talks with the Greek side. We have recently held the 61st meeting in a positive atmosphere.

Negotiations continued in Athens. But we cannot expect all problems to be resolved in one meeting. These meetings will continue. The next meeting will be held in Turkey again," Cavusoglu said.

The two neighboring countries held 61 rounds of talks between 2002-2016 to resolve bilateral issues, including disagreements over energy rights and maritime claims. The talks were halted in March 2016 in line with Ankara's initiative and resumed in January 2021. The last round of exploratory talks was held on Tuesday in Athens.

Tensions rose in the Mediterranean region last year as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

