Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Turkey On Sunday - Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Turkey on Sunday, marking his first visit to the country after the termination of communication between the leaders of the two states in May 2022, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"The (Greek) foreign minister, who will be accompanied by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, during the visit will meet with members of the Greek relief mission, which operates in areas affected by recent earthquakes. In addition, the foreign minister will visit the operational center in Antiochia (Antakya), where he will be informed about the progress of the extraction and rescue of people from the rubble, as well as the needs for humanitarian assistance that have arisen," the ministry said.

During the visit, the parties will also consider ways to further assist Turkey in overcoming the consequences of the deadly earthquakes.

The Greek foreign ministry added that Dendias instructed the Permanent Mission of Greece in Geneva to take measures to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Relations between Greece and Turkey have seriously deteriorated in recent years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since May 2022. However, in the event of disasters, the countries provide assistance to each other.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 24,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

