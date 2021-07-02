UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Ukraine On July 5 - Kiev

Fri 02nd July 2021

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will arrive in Ukraine on July 5 for a working visit, which will include a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will come to Ukraine for a working visit on July 5.

The Ukraine and Greek diplomacy chiefs, Dmytro Kuleba and Nikos Dendias, will hold negotiations centered on increasing trade and investments, support Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as streamline travel conditions for [their] citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers will pay special attention to the issue of security in the Donbas region, in the vicinity of the Ukrainian borders, and in the Black Sea. Dendias is also planning to visit the southern city of Odesa.

More Stories From World

