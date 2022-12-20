Greek Foreign Minister Urges Pristina, Belgrade to Refrain From Border Escalation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Kosovo and Serbia on Tuesday to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could escalate tensions between the two parties

Dendias made the statement after he had a meeting with Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz in Pristina. On Monday, Dendias met with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in Belgrade to discuss regional cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as the situation around Kosovo.

"Following the EU - facilitated Agreement last November, it is of paramount importance that both sides engage in good faith. And they should refrain from actions and rhetoric that risk to flare up tensions and endanger what you have achieved until now. It is crucial for both sides to implement what has been agreed," Dendias said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.

On Thursday, Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti handed over the application of Pristina to join the European Union to the Czech Republic presiding in the Council of the EU. On Friday, the Serbian Defense Ministry sent a request to the command of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force to deploy limited contingent forces of up to 1,000 Serbian police and military staff in Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 1244.

At the same time, Greece is one of the five EU nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo's independence, even though Pristina is a potential candidate for EU accession.