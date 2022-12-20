UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister Urges Pristina, Belgrade To Refrain From Border Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Urges Pristina, Belgrade to Refrain From Border Escalation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Kosovo and Serbia on Tuesday to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could escalate tensions between the two parties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Kosovo and Serbia on Tuesday to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could escalate tensions between the two parties.

Dendias made the statement after he had a meeting with Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz in Pristina. On Monday, Dendias met with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in Belgrade to discuss regional cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as the situation around Kosovo.

"Following the EU - facilitated Agreement last November, it is of paramount importance that both sides engage in good faith. And they should refrain from actions and rhetoric that risk to flare up tensions and endanger what you have achieved until now. It is crucial for both sides to implement what has been agreed," Dendias said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.

On Thursday, Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti handed over the application of Pristina to join the European Union to the Czech Republic presiding in the Council of the EU. On Friday, the Serbian Defense Ministry sent a request to the command of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force to deploy limited contingent forces of up to 1,000 Serbian police and military staff in Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 1244.

At the same time, Greece is one of the five EU nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo's independence, even though Pristina is a potential candidate for EU accession.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Police United Nations European Union Pristina Belgrade Same Independence Czech Republic Serbia Greece November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Murtaza Abbasi for setting up commission to probe ..

Murtaza Abbasi for setting up commission to probe current economic mess, inflati ..

49 seconds ago
 Fesco issues power suspension schedule

Fesco issues power suspension schedule

51 seconds ago
 OPC appoints district committees' chairmen

OPC appoints district committees' chairmen

52 seconds ago
 China Vetoes EU Efforts to Create WTO Panels on Tr ..

China Vetoes EU Efforts to Create WTO Panels on Trade Disputes With Beijing - Re ..

54 seconds ago
 Operation successfully underway at CTD Bannu offic ..

Operation successfully underway at CTD Bannu office: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir Cheema calls on Balighur Rehman

Tariq Bashir Cheema calls on Balighur Rehman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.