Greek Foreign Minister Visits Romania, Moldova

Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:25 PM

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, and Deputy Minister Kostas Fragogiannis will visit Romania and Moldova on Wednesday for high-level talks on bilateral and regional issues of interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, and Deputy Minister Kostas Fragogiannis will visit Romania and Moldova on Wednesday for high-level talks on bilateral and regional issues of interest.

In Romania, Dendias will participate in a plenary session of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy forum and a teleconference of the defense and foreign affairs committees of parliaments of southern EU states, which will be focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, the Greek foreign ministry said.

The Greek foreign minister's agenda includes a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis to discuss bilateral relations, the developments in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and the prospects of EU membership of Western Balkan countries.

Immediately after the meeting with Iohannis, Dendias will depart for Moldova where he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Nicu Popescu. Both politicians will participate in expanded talks and sign a Bilateral Agreement on Social Security.

Dendias will conclude his trip to Moldova after meeting with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and President Maia Sandu to discuss the strengthening of relations between the two countries as well as between Moldova and the European Union.

