UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Foreign Minister's Plane Blocked By Turkey On Its Way Home - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:34 PM

Greek Foreign Minister's Plane Blocked by Turkey on Its Way Home - Reports

He Turkish authorities on Wednesday refused to grant the Greek government's aircraft with the Hellenic Republic's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on board permission to cross the Turkish-Iraqi border to the South of the Iraqi city of Mosul, the Greek ERT1 TV channel reported on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Turkish authorities on Wednesday refused to grant the Greek government's aircraft with the Hellenic Republic's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on board permission to cross the Turkish-Iraqi border to the South of the Iraqi city of Mosul, the Greek ERT1 tv channel reported on Thursday.

Ankara was notified in advance of the minister's flight and allowed the aircraft to enter the Turkish airspace only to deny entry to the Greek plane when it approached Turkey's border, forcing the plane to drop altitude and fly around for 20 minutes, the channel reported.

Turkey's authorities' actions are against all the principles of good neighborliness and violate the rules of diplomatic conduct and it is expected that Greece will submit this incident to the European Council's consideration, according to the media.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy, stated that Ankara had not prevented the Greek aircraft from entering its airspace.

"Greece requested permission for the plane, on which Dendias left for Iraq, to use our airspace and it was approved, with the Greek party being notified. When in Iraq a malfunction was discovered in the first plane, Greece provided the minister with another aircraft that was immediately authorized to use our airspace," Aksoy said. �

Escalation in historically-strained relations between Greece and Turkey has emerged after Ankara announced the start of seismic research activities in the area, a mere 7.5 miles from the Greek island of Kastellorizo's shore that belongs to the continental shelf of Greece. The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis resumed geological explorations in the disputed waters early in October.

Related Topics

Turkey Iraq Hami Mosul Ankara Greece October Border Media TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates ..

21 minutes ago

Expert stresses isolated hospital wards for COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Girl aged 5 dies in US during French gene therapy ..

2 minutes ago

Exhibition on fighting COVID-19 commences in Wuhan ..

2 minutes ago

'Corona chaos' as Germans baffled by virus rules

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.