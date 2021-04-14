(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Ankara on April 15, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the visit was planned for April 14.

"Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, accompanied by his deputy for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, will leave for Ankara.

.. Thursday, April 15, to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Joint statements will follow after the meeting," the statement said.

During the talks, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.