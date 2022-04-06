UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Ministry Declares 12 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 02:16 PM

Greek Foreign Ministry Declares 12 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

Athens declared 12 employees of Russian diplomatic and consular missions accredited in Greece as personae non gratae, the Greek foreign ministry said on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Athens declared 12 employees of Russian diplomatic and consular missions accredited in Greece as personae non gratae, the Greek foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"They were declared personae non gratae in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and Vienna Convention on Consular relations of 1963," the ministry said in a statement.

